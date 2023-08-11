Netflix’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ gets a premiere date

August 11, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Netflix has announced the premiere date of Fall of the House of Usher, the Edgar Allan Poe classic short story adapted by Mike Flanagan. The supernatural series will stream on the platform from October 12.

The series’ first look was also released by Netflix and it features the Usher family. with Sauriyan Sapkota in the role of Prospero Usher, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym.

Bruce Greenwood, who plays the role of Roderick Usher, heads the cast list with Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly. The cast also features Michael Trucco, Robert Longstreet, T’Nia Miller, Igby Rigney, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd and Annabeth Gish.

The series is directed by Flanagan and Michael Fimognari. The duo are also sharing the executive producer credits along with Trevor Macy and Emmy Grinwis.