HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Netflix’s ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ gets a premiere date

The supernatural series is directed by Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari

August 11, 2023 01:28 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Fall of the House of Usher’

First look of ‘Fall of the House of Usher’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Netflix has announced the premiere date of Fall of the House of Usher, the Edgar Allan Poe classic short story adapted by Mike Flanagan. The supernatural series will stream on the platform from October 12.

ALSO READ
How Edgar Allan Poe set the template for the whodunit and literature in his stories

The series’ first look was also released by Netflix and it features the Usher family. with Sauriyan Sapkota in the role of Prospero Usher, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher and Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym.

Bruce Greenwood, who plays the role of Roderick Usher, heads the cast list with Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly. The cast also features Michael Trucco, Robert Longstreet, T’Nia Miller, Igby Rigney, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd and Annabeth Gish.

The series is directed by Flanagan and Michael Fimognari. The duo are also sharing the executive producer credits along with Trevor Macy and Emmy Grinwis.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.