Netflix sets premiere date for 'Russian Doll' season 2

Lead star Natasha Lyonne also returns as the showrunner and executive producer

Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov in episode 201 of ‘Russian Doll’ | Photo Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Lead star Natasha Lyonne also returns as the showrunner and executive producer

The second season of American comedy-drama series "Russian Doll" will arrive on Netflix on April 20, the streamer has announced.

Lead star Natasha Lyonne also returns as the showrunner and executive producer, reported Deadline.

In the show, Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, a game developer who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing time loop and tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) in the same situation.

The upcoming installment is set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality's time loop together.

The Emmy-winning series, co-created by Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

Alex Buono, Poehler, Headland, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Dave Becky, Kate Arend, Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman also executive produce "Russian Doll".

The critically acclaimed series is also produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The first season of the show premiered on February 1, 2019.