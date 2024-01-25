GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Netflix sets January 26 release for Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’

‘Animal,’ which hit the screens on December 1, went on to become one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023 despite being criticised for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny and graphic violence

January 25, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Animal’

A still from ‘Animal’

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Animal" will start streaming on Netflix from January 26, the platform announced on Thursday.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

‘Animal’ movie review: Ranbir Kapoor suffers in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s twisted paean to masculinity

"Animal", which hit the screens on December 1, went on to become one of the highest earning Hindi films of 2023 despite being criticised for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny and graphic violence.

Ranbir Kapoor said he is looking forward to the digital premiere of his film on Netflix.

"We are absolutely overjoyed by the response 'Animal' received in theatres and now I am glad that audiences worldwide will get a chance to watch it in the comfort of their homes. The opportunity to showcase our work globally is truly special," the actor said in a statement.

In addition to Hindi, "Animal" will also be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, on Netflix.

In a press release, the streamer described the film as an action drama exploring "the intricacies of modern-day relationships, focusing on the dynamics between a father and son", played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga interview on ‘Animal’: Ranbir Kapoor is a great performer, will not let the audience relax for a second

"Animal" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

