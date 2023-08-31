HamberMenu
Netflix renews ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ for a third season

The third season of the legal drama series will be based on ‘The Gods of Guilt’, the fifth book in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ series by author Michael Connelly

August 31, 2023 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

A still from ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has announced that legal drama series The Lincoln Lawyer will be returning for a third season.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will reprise his role of Mickey Haller, the criminal-defence lawyer, in the show, created by David E Kelley of Big Little Lies fame.

Season three will consist of 10 episodes and will be based on ‘The Gods of Guilt’, the fifth book in ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ series by author Michael Connelly, Netflix said in a press release.

"We're thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller's world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone's favourite lawyer.

"The show continues to top our global lists and it's a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E Kelly, Ross Fineman and our partners at A+E Studios," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada.

The Lincoln Lawyer, which premiered on Netflix with its first season in May 2022, follows Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

The show's second season came out in July this year. It also features Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta.

Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez serve as co-showrunners of the series, which is backed by A+E Studios. "The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again," said Humphrey and Rodriguez.

The Lincoln Lawyer is executive produced by Kelley, Humphrey, Rodriguez, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.

