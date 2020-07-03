Netflix new arrivals this week: ‘The Old Guard’, ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ and more

New releases on the platform this week is headlined by Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard, the superhero action-drama, based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka, and The Baby-Sitters Club reboot, where Ann M. Martin’s beloved books get a modern update in this series that has already captivated the attention of children and teens across the world.

Cate Blanchett’s new series Stateless, that follows a cult escapee, refugee, office worker, and bureaucrat who find their lives intertwined in an immigration detention center is also much-anticipated, as well as part 2 of the final season of Cable Girls.

Female buddy comedy Desperados and crime drama The Twelve round up the highlights of the week.

Here is the full list of titles coming this week:

Avail 03/07/2020

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2

When Lidia’s biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco’s regime.

JU-ON: Origins

A paranormal researcher searches obsessively for a cursed home where something terrible happened to a mother and her child long ago.

Southern Survival

The BattlBox crew tests out a variety of products designed to help people survive dangerous situations, including fires, explosions and intruders.

Desperados

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau, who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

The Baby-Sitters Club

Netflix’s new series is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill), and Dawn Schafer as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Avail 08/07/2020

Stateless

At an Australian immigration detention center, four strangers — a troubled woman, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat and a struggling dad — cross paths.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Astrologer Walter Mercado, with 120 million viewers at his peak, was sui generis: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.

Was It Love?

When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself.

Avail 09/07/2020

The Maid

In a haunted mansion, a new maid with a vendetta uncovers her employers’ secrets and encounters supernatural inhabitants.

The Protector: Season 4

Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

Japan Sinks: 2020

After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family’s resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago.

Avail 10/07/2020

O Crush Perfeito

In this reality show, six singles meet five different blind dates at trendy hot spots in São Paulo. Who will they choose for a second date?

The Twelve

Twelve ordinary citizens on jury duty must decide the fate of a respected headmistress accused of two murders.

The Claudia Kishi Club

Asian American creatives pay passionate tribute to the iconic, stereotype-busting “Baby-Sitters Club” character in this heartfelt documentary short.

The Old Guard

Led by a warrior named Andy, a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries.

Hello Ninja: Season 3

In their third season, the adventure-loving ninjas learn new katas, meet Wesley’s cousin, Gen, and visit Baa-chan’s hometown of Osaka, Japan.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Best friends George and Harold — along with their classmates and tyrannical principal — are recruited for a mysterious mission in outer space.

Coming Soon

The Kissing Booth 2

As Elle makes post-high school plans, she juggles a long-distance romance with Noah, a changing friendship with Lee and an attraction to a new classmate.