Netflix announces star-studded cast for Hindi version of 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'

With Netflix's original film Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle ready to hit screens, the streaming giant has taken the baton for the Hindi version of the film. It has just announced a star-studded cast for the Hindi version of Mowgli.

The cast includes Abhishek Bachchan as Bagheera, Kareena Kapoor as Kaa, Anil Kapoor as Baloo, Madhuri Dixit as Nisha, Jackie Shroff as Shere Khan, among others, according to a Netflix press release.

The international cast includes Christian Bale (Bagheera), Andy Serkis (Baloo), Benedict Cumberbatch (Shere Khan), Cate Blanchett (Kaa), Rohan Chand (Mowgli), Matthew Rhys (Lockwood) and Freida Pinto (Messua) who also fulfills the role in Hindi.

The CGI live-action film directed by Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend.

From the trailer, it is evident that Mowgli is a darker version of the famous children's classic. “It was always meant to be PG-13, and this allows us to go deeper, with darker themes, to be scary and frightening in moments. The violence between animals is not gratuitous, but it’s definitely there. This way of going allows us to get the film out without compromise,” Mr. Serkis had said in an interview.

The film which was first taken up by Warner Bros. was later acquired by Netflix. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle premieres globally on Netflix on 7 December, 2018.