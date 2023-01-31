HamberMenu
Nani’s ‘Dasara’ teaser promises a raw and rustic actioner

Directed by Srikanth Odela, ‘Dasara’ releases on March 30 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

January 31, 2023 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nani in a still from ‘Dasara’

Nani in a still from ‘Dasara’ | Photo Credit: SLV Cinemas

The teaser of Telugu star Nani’s much-anticipated film Dasara was unveiled by the makers on Monday.

The one-minute teaser introduces us to Veerlapalli, a village surrounded by coal mines. Liquor, as Nani’s character informs us, isn’t just an addiction to the villagers here, but an integral part of their tradition. We then see fast cuts of the townsmen engaging in brawls and drunken celebrations. The teaser does a great job by not revealing the plot of the film but hints at an action-packed story of how Nani’s character battles the antagonists, played by Sai Kumar and Shine Tom Chacko.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. The film has cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Navin Nooli.

With music scored by Santhosh Narayanan, the film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under his SLV Cinemas banner. Dasara releases on March 30 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

