Nani and Srikanth Odela set to deliver second blockbuster with ‘Nani 33’

With the backing of producer Sudhakar Cherukuri from Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinema, the duo is looking to recreate the magic of ‘Dasara’

March 31, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The official poster of ‘Nani 33’

The official poster of ‘Nani 33’ | Photo Credit: Instagram/@nameisnani

Celebrating the first anniversary of their successful collaboration with 2023’S Dasara, actor Nani and filmmaker Srikanth Odela are set to recreate magic with Nani 33. Nani took to social media to unveil the news through a striking poster.

Having garnered acclaim for their previous venture, the duo is gearing up for another power-packed experience. Nani, fresh from his role in Hi Nanna, is currently between production for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram alongside SJ Suryah and Priyanka Mohan.

Dasara emerged as a monumental blockbuster success last year. Now, with the backing of producer Sudhakar Cherukuri from Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the team is all set to elevate those stakes.

Nani 33 is currently slated for a summer 2025 release.

