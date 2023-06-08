HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film titled ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ features Balakrishna in an all out action hero role

June 08, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

The poster of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ | Photo Credit: @AnilRavipudi/Twitter

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next is titled ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. This is the veteran Telugu actor’s 108th film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

ALSO READ
‘Kushi’ composer Hesham Abdul Wahab: Telugu cinema has given me wings to dream further

In the first-look poster, Balakrishna is seen in a brown kurta and a dark formal pant with a stole around his neck. The 62-year-old, who sports a salt-and-pepper look, is seen holding a deadly weapon. The film’s poster has a tagline that reads ‘I Don’t Care’. Bhagavanth Kesari is touted to be an action drama.

Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela will be playing prominent roles. The film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. S Thaman will compose the songs for Bhagavanth Kesari while C Ram Prasad is the film’s cinematographer. V Venkat is set to choreograph the action sequences.

ALSO READ:Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram titled ‘Guntur Kharam’

Balakrishna’s previous two films --- Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy --- wereblockbusters. Ravipudi’s last film was the Venkatesh-starrer F3, a sequel to F2: Fun andFrustration and the third instalment of the Fun and Frustration series.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.