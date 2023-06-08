Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film titled ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

June 08, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next is titled ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. This is the veteran Telugu actor’s 108th film, to be directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi.

In the first-look poster, Balakrishna is seen in a brown kurta and a dark formal pant with a stole around his neck. The 62-year-old, who sports a salt-and-pepper look, is seen holding a deadly weapon. The film’s poster has a tagline that reads ‘I Don’t Care’. Bhagavanth Kesari is touted to be an action drama.

Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela will be playing prominent roles. The film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal. S Thaman will compose the songs for Bhagavanth Kesari while C Ram Prasad is the film’s cinematographer. V Venkat is set to choreograph the action sequences.

ALSO READ:Mahesh Babu’s next with Trivikram titled ‘Guntur Kharam’

Balakrishna’s previous two films --- Akhanda and Veera Simha Reddy --- wereblockbusters. Ravipudi’s last film was the Venkatesh-starrer F3, a sequel to F2: Fun andFrustration and the third instalment of the Fun and Frustration series.