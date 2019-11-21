Nagarjuna plays the role of an archaeologist in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’

Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna is returning to Bollywood after 15 years, and now details of his role in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, has been revealed.

The movie has a heady star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, and is touted to be a sci-fi/ fantasy trilogy. WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar and Mouni Roy play the antagonists in the film. Nagarjuna has already shared screen space with Bachchan in films like Khuda Gawah, his last appearance in a Hindi film was in 2003 with LOC Kargil.

Now, Nagarjuna has been confirmed to play the role of an archaeologist, who will travel to an ancient temple near the Ganges along with his students on an expedition. The actor has already finished filming for his portions in the big-budget flick. The movie is reported to be shot in various locations, from Varanasi to the Himalayas.

Ranbir and Alia, who play the characters of Shiva and Isha, meet Nagarjuna at a critical point in the epic saga, that leads to a series of events with serious consequences.

Brahmastra has been produced by Karan Johar, and is expected to release in mid-2020.