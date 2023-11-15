HamberMenu
Vikram Kumar, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni’s ‘Dhootha’ to stream soon 

The Telugu web series ‘Dhootha’ marks the third collaboration between director Vikram Kumar and actor Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Also, stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and Parvathy Thiruvothu

November 15, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Sangeetha Devi Dundoo
Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in director Vikram Kumar’s Telugu web series ‘Dhootha’

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in director Vikram Kumar’s Telugu web series ‘Dhootha’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Dhootha, the Telugu web series directed by Vikram Kumar, starring Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai and Parvathy Thiruvothu in pivotal roles, will stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 1. The series marks Vikram Kumar and Naga Chaitanya’s third collaboration following the Telugu films Manam and Thank You.

The Telugu original series is a supernatural suspense thriller produced by Sharrath Marar of NorthStar Entertainment and will showcase Naga Chaitanya  as Sagar, a successful and ambitious journalist who finds himself surrounded by mysterious events and gruesome deaths. 

The thriller drama will premiere on Prime Video in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video, describes Dhootha as an atmospheric, supernatural thriller. Producer Sharrath Marar adds that the series is a result of countless hours of preparation and tireless efforts and is confident that the unpredictable narrative will keep the viewers engaged. 

