HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nadigar Sangam President Nasser clears air over the new FEFSI guidelines 

With about 25000 members, FEFSI consists of technicians belonging to 23 different unions

July 27, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
L-R: Vikraman, RK Selvamani, Nasser, Ponvannan and Vishal

L-R: Vikraman, RK Selvamani, Nasser, Ponvannan and Vishal | Photo Credit: PRABHU M

Actor Nasser, who is also the President of Nadigar Sangam (SIAA), has clarified the rumours surrounding FEFSI’s new guidelines.

ALSO READ
Pawan Kalyan asks Tamil film industry to be inclusive

It was earlier widely reported that the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has come with a new set of guidelines, and according to one of them, only Tamil artists should be roped in for Tamil films.

Responding to it, in a video he shared from Hyderabad, Nasser called the news around it to be misinterpreted. He pointed out that considering how we are in the times of pan-Indian films, he would have raised his concern against such a guideline had it been implemented.

The veteran actor also added the new guidelines are for the rights and protection of the FEFSI workers and its head, RK Selvamani has only asked for their inclusion in projects made within the boundaries of the state of Tamil Nadu. Nasser concluded by stating how the Tamil film industry has a long-standing tradition of encouraging talents from other industries.

With about 25000 members, FEFSI consists of technicians belonging to 23 different unions and the new guidelines have been put in place to increase the chances of their employment.

Watch the video here:

Nasser clears air over the new FEFSI guidelines | Video Credit: Special Arrangement
Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.