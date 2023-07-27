Nadigar Sangam President Nasser clears air over the new FEFSI guidelines 

July 27, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Actor Nasser, who is also the President of Nadigar Sangam (SIAA), has clarified the rumours surrounding FEFSI’s new guidelines.

It was earlier widely reported that the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has come with a new set of guidelines, and according to one of them, only Tamil artists should be roped in for Tamil films.

Responding to it, in a video he shared from Hyderabad, Nasser called the news around it to be misinterpreted. He pointed out that considering how we are in the times of pan-Indian films, he would have raised his concern against such a guideline had it been implemented.

The veteran actor also added the new guidelines are for the rights and protection of the FEFSI workers and its head, RK Selvamani has only asked for their inclusion in projects made within the boundaries of the state of Tamil Nadu. Nasser concluded by stating how the Tamil film industry has a long-standing tradition of encouraging talents from other industries.

With about 25000 members, FEFSI consists of technicians belonging to 23 different unions and the new guidelines have been put in place to increase the chances of their employment.

Watch the video here: