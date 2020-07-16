‘Naan Un Joshua’: First video song from ‘Joshua’ promises captivating album from Karthik and Gautham Menon

The video of the first song from Gautham Menon’s next film Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, has been released.

Titled Naan Un Joshua, the song has been sung by Karthik (who is the composer of the film as well), with lyrics by Vignesh Shivn.

The video of the track is slickly shot and indicates the broad plot of the upcoming thriller: a bodyguard assigned to protect a woman, falls in love with her, and will go to any lengths to keep her from danger. Interspersed with footage of the frantic action sequences, the song shows the blossoming romance between the two leads, played by Varun and Raahei.

Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha is produced by Ishari K Ganesh, with cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Anthony. The film is set for a tentative late-2020 release after the lockdown ends and theatres open again.