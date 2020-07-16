‘Naan Un Joshua’: First video song from ‘Joshua’ promises captivating album from Karthik and Gautham Menon

The video of the first song from Gautham Menon’s next film Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, has been released.
Titled Naan Un Joshua, the song has been sung by Karthik (who is the composer of the film as well), with lyrics by Vignesh Shivn.
The video of the track is slickly shot and indicates the broad plot of the upcoming thriller: a bodyguard assigned to protect a woman, falls in love with her, and will go to any lengths to keep her from danger. Interspersed with footage of the frantic action sequences, the song shows the blossoming romance between the two leads, played by Varun and Raahei.
Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha is produced by Ishari K Ganesh, with cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Anthony. The film is set for a tentative late-2020 release after the lockdown ends and theatres open again.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath