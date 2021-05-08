My heart goes out to India, says Drew Barrymore

The current COVID-19 crisis in India has garnered global attention, with the latest international celebrity to take note being Drew Barrymore

“It (India) truly holds a very special place in my heart,” she stated, in a video shot on the sets of the latest episode of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ that airs on Zee Café.

“In my visits, I’ve met so many wonderful people who’ve truly inspired me as a person which propelled me to write a chapter in my book too. Today, as we cope with the worldwide situation, my heart goes out to the people of India who’re trying hard to hold it together. Countless people, celebrities and organizations coming together and pledging support, people starting food centres and relief groups...and that is truly the need of the hour,” said the Charlie’s Angels actor.

The Hollywood star adds that there were a few things in these trying times that instil positivity. “I came across a couple of articles online that truly invigorated a sense of faith and positivity in me, like a 110-year-old COVID-19 survivor in India, or how a man donating his entire life’s savings towards relief,” she added.