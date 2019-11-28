Movies

My favourite movies

‘Interstellar’

‘Interstellar’   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Deepthan H, a civilian in the Indian Navy, from Palakkad, writes in his top five movies

Interstellar

Following a devastating dust bowl, a group of astronauts is sent across various regions of the universe in search of a new place inhabitable for humans. With stunning visual effects and background score, Christopher Nolan blends fiction with science.

Saving Private Ryan

‘Saving Private Ryan’

‘Saving Private Ryan’   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A troop is assigned the task of searching Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have already been killed in the war. A masterpiece directed by Steven Spielberg, the film has splendid cinematography.

The Dark Knight

‘The Dark Knight’

‘The Dark Knight’   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jocker, a psychopath, creates ruckus and chaos in the Gotham City, which leads to many socio-political issues. The Oscar-winning performance by Heath Ledger and the gripping screenplay take the film to a different level.

Avengers: Infinity War

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

‘Avengers: Infinity War’   | Photo Credit: AP

Avengers, planet Earth’s mightiest heroes, take a stand to prevent the mad titan Thanos from hunting for the powerful six infinity stones. It delivers a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a spectacular conclusion to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) infinity saga.

Whiplash

‘Whiplash’

‘Whiplash’   | Photo Credit: AP

The story is about the relationship between a drummer who aspires to become like Buddy Rich, his harsh and abusive mentor. Brilliant sound mixing and Oscar-winning performance of JK Simmons are the highlights.

Readers can send in their top five movies to [email protected] The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram Movies
English cinema
cinematography
cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 28, 2019 1:35:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/my-favourite-movies/article30105238.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY