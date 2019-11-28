My favourite movies

Interstellar

Following a devastating dust bowl, a group of astronauts is sent across various regions of the universe in search of a new place inhabitable for humans. With stunning visual effects and background score, Christopher Nolan blends fiction with science.

Saving Private Ryan

‘Saving Private Ryan’ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A troop is assigned the task of searching Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have already been killed in the war. A masterpiece directed by Steven Spielberg, the film has splendid cinematography.

The Dark Knight

‘The Dark Knight’ | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jocker, a psychopath, creates ruckus and chaos in the Gotham City, which leads to many socio-political issues. The Oscar-winning performance by Heath Ledger and the gripping screenplay take the film to a different level.

Avengers: Infinity War

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ | Photo Credit: AP

Avengers, planet Earth’s mightiest heroes, take a stand to prevent the mad titan Thanos from hunting for the powerful six infinity stones. It delivers a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a spectacular conclusion to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) infinity saga.

Whiplash

‘Whiplash’ | Photo Credit: AP

The story is about the relationship between a drummer who aspires to become like Buddy Rich, his harsh and abusive mentor. Brilliant sound mixing and Oscar-winning performance of JK Simmons are the highlights.

Readers can send in their top five movies to [email protected] The write-up should not exceed 250 words. Include your phone number as well