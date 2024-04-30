GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer: Disney drops epic first look at Mufasa prequel story

Amongst the star-studded cast, Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, makes her big-screen debut

April 30, 2024 11:41 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look at Mufasa in Disney’s ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Disney’s beloved franchise, The Lion King, is expanding its universe with the highly anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King. The entertainment giant just unveiled the first trailer for the film.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, acclaimed for his work on 2017’s Best Picture winner, Moonlight, the prequel looks to delve into the origins of the iconic character of Mufasa, set to explore his early years alongside his brother Taka, who later adopts the villainous persona of Scar.

Voicing the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar are Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr., respectively, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa. The star-studded cast also includes returning members such as John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, makes her debut as Kiara, the offspring of Simba and Nala.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been tapped to pen the film’s songs, promising a soundtrack that pays homage to the legacy of the original while infusing fresh energy into the narrative.

“Elton John. Tim Rice. Hans Zimmer. Lebo M. Mark Mancina. Beyoncé, Labrinth, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Beau Black, Ford Riley, the incredible music team on ‘The Lion Guard,’ and so many musical contributors over the years. The Lion King has an incredible musical legacy with music from some of the greatest songwriters around, and I’m humbled and proud to be a part of it,” Miranda said in a statement.

Joining the ensemble are new cast members including Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, and Keith David.

With the original 1994 Lion King earning immense global success, grossing over $960 million worldwide, and its 2019 remake further solidifying its status as a blockbuster franchise, grossing $1.6 billion at the global box office, Mufasa: The Lion King is poised to continue the franchise’s phenomenal legacy.

