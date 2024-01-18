Movie adaptation of Anthony Kiedis’ memoir ‘Scar Tissue’ in development

January 18, 2024 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The life story of Anthony Kiedis, the frontman of the popular rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, is all set to come to the big screen as Universal Pictures has optioned rights to the singer’s New York Times bestselling memoir ‘Scar Tissue’.

The new film will be produced by Keidis himself, along with Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment and Guy Oseary, the current manager of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Kiedis co-founded Red Hot Chili Peppers with guitarist Hillel Slovak, bassist Flea a.k.a Michael Balzary and drummer Jack Irons in 1983. The band enjoyed a loyal, devoted fan base over the years and, according to Deadline’s report, has had nine Top 10 albums and 15 No. 1 Modern Rock singles.

The band also won six Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. The upcoming film is set to chart the life of the singer, exploring his passion for the art form, his artistic expression and the tumultuous journey he has had through addiction and recovery.

“It features a deeply unconventional father-and-son story set against a substance-fueled 1970s and ’80s L.A. punk scene and examines, without judgment, how Kiedis’ experiences shaped the music eventually embraced by millions,” reads a description of ‘Scar Tissue’, written by Kiedis with Larry Sloman, by Deadline.