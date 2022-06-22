‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ anthology will feature six stories directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam, starring Nithya Menen, Revathy, Suhasini Maniratnam and others

The Hyderabad edition of the localised Indian versions of the international anthology Modern Love is poised to premiere on July 8 on Prime Video. Modern Love Hyderabad will feature six stories exploring different facets and forms of love rooted in the city’s milieu.

The project brings together directors Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala and Devika Bahudhanam. Nagesh Kukunoor doubles up as the showrunner and is also producing the series with Elahe Hiptoola for SIC Productions.

The Hyderabad chapter of the international franchise, inspired by the popular New York Times column, aims to present unique, quintessential and relatable stories of love that are rooted in the ethos of the city.

A quick look at the six stories:

My Unlikely Pandemic Dream Partner is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and features Revathy and Nithya Menen.

Fuzzy, Purple and Full of Thorns directed by Kukunoor features Aadhi Pinisetty and Ritu Varma.

What Clown Wrote this Script! is directed by Uday Gurrala and stars Abijeet Duddala and Malvika Nair.

Why Did She Leave Me There? directed by Kukunoor features Suhasini Maniratnam and Naresh Agastya.

About That Rustle in the Bushes directed by Devika Bahudhanam stars Ulka Gupta and Naresh.

Finding your Penguin directed by Venkatesh Maha features Komalee Prasad.

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, states that “ Modern Love Hyderabad explores the joys, complications, tribulations and the healing power of love. These stories explore the culture, history and the confluence of Hyderabad’s culture through its bylanes like never before.”

Kukunoor states that unlike New York and Mumbai, which are megapolises, the charm of Modern Love Hyderabad lies in the fact that it is a city that has witnessed rapid modernisation in the last decade or so, while keeping in touch with its multi-cultural roots. “This made for an excellent study in how the true cultural essence and social fabric of the city could feature in these stories of modern love.”