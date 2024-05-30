GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Moana 2’ trailer: Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho return for round two

The film follows Moana as she embarks on a perilous journey across the far seas of Oceania after receiving a mysterious call from her wayfinding ancestors

Updated - May 30, 2024 02:07 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 01:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Moana 2’

Disney has unveiled the first official teaser for Moana 2. The teaser was shared by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and the Walt Disney Company on their YouTube accounts, with a fresh look at the much-anticipated sequel.

Moana 2 is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, with Christina Chen and Yvett Merino producing. The musical score features the talents of Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.

The film follows Moana as she embarks on a perilous journey across the far seas of Oceania after receiving a mysterious call from her wayfinding ancestors. This new adventure promises to be more treacherous than anything she has faced before.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on November 29, 2024, Moana 2 sees the return of Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho in their iconic roles. The original Moana was a massive success, grossing over $687 million worldwide and earning Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “How Far I’ll Go” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

