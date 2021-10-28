‘Minnal Murali’ trailer: Tovino Thomas is Netflix’s first superhero from Kerala

Set in the 90’s, the film unfolds the tale of an ordinary man who becomes a superhuman after being struck by lightning

Netflix today launched the trailer of the Malayala, superhero film, Minnal Murali.

The film will see Tovino Thomas in a never-seen-before avatar of a superhero. Joining him will be an ensemble of versatile actors in pivotal roles, including Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese.

Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul) and directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali will premiere worldwide on December 24, 2021, exclusively on Netflix. In addition to Malayalam, the film will also premiere in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Director Basil Joseph shared, “I have always been a huge fan of superhero fiction, right from the comic books to the early noir superhero movies. I wanted to find the best superhero origin stories that would appeal to a wide set of audience and with Minnal Murali, that dream has come to life.”

Sharing his excitement about Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas said, “It is the kind of story that will engross and captivate everyone until the very end. I play the enigmatic character, Jaison a.k.a Minnal Murali, who is hit by a bolt of lightning and gets supernatural powers. Taking on the role has been a challenging experience for me. Basil Joseph’s vision is truly unparalleled and I can’t wait for audiences around the world to watch it.”