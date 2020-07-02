Movies

Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ renewed for a second season by Netflix

A still from ‘Never Have I Ever’

Devi Vishwakumar will finally get to decide between Team Paxton or Team Ben on the smash-hit teen dramedy

Team Paxton or Team Ben?

The first season of Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age teen drama, Never Have I Ever, which premiered in April, was a huge hit, and now streamer Netflix has officially announced that a second season is in the works, with 10 episodes.

Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as high-school student Devi Vishwakumar who deals with high school and crushes in the wake of her father’s death, the show was a global success, due to its depiction of Indian culture and parenthood, being inclusive and breaking several stereotypes. Never Have I Ever was co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

The likes of actors such as Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young will all return as well.

