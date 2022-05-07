Actor Sundeep Kishan straddles diverse genres in ‘Michael’ and ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’

The makers of Michael and Ooru Peru Bhairavakona unveiled the first looks of their films on Saturday to coincide with the birthday of actor Sundeep Kishan. Michael, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a brief role, is billed as a pan-India action entertainer, while Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is a Telugu fantasy drama.

Ooru Peru Bhairavakona is written and directed by Vi Anand, produced by Razesh Danda and presented by Anil Sunkara. This will be Sundeep’s 28th film and mark his collaboration with Vi Anand after Tiger (2015). Kavya Thapar and Varsha Bollamma are the film’s leading women; the technical crew includes cinematographer Raj Thota, editor Chota K Prasad and art director A Ramanjaneyulu. Shekar Chandra is the music director.

Sundeep, who completed 12 years in cinema recently, has stepped up his fitness routine for Michael, directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi. The first look poster shows a stern-looking Sundeep sporting six pack abs and wielding a gun, standing amid those who are baying for his blood. Michael is produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao; director Gautham Vasudev Menon plays the antagonist, while Divyansha Kaushik is the female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Varun Sandesh will be seen in pivotal roles. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.