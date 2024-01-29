GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meet the khansama from ‘Killer Soup’

Hyderabad-based Vaishali Bisht from ‘Killer Soup’ talks about her role

January 29, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

Prabalika M Borah 9603
Vaishali Bisht (second from left) with Konkona, Nasser and other actors from Killer Soup., now streaming on Netflix.

Vaishali Bisht (second from left) with Konkona, Nasser and other actors from Killer Soup., now streaming on Netflix.

Killer Soup, a Hindi crime comedy series streaming on Netflix also stars Hyderabad-based theatre actor and director Vaishali Bisht in a prominent role. A well-known theatre personality in Hyderabad — having acted in, written, directed and produced plays and conducted workshops — Vaishali plays the role of Mehrunnisa, an old Dakhni-speaking khansama (cook) who runs a cooking school. 

Since her return to Hyderabad in 1996 after she graduated in Theatre and Drama Studies (Hons.), from the University of Kent in Canterbury, England, Vaishali has been working extensively with children and adults through theatre workshops in the city. She is one of the three co-founders of the Hyderabad Children’s Theatre Festival.

Vaishali says her colleagues and fellow theatre artistes recommended her name to casting director Pooja Hegde, of Casting Coo, a Bengaluru-based casting company. Pooja is also a director and producer.  Vaishali says, “When Pooja contacted me for a self audition, I did it because I aware of her work in the field. The process started during the lockdown, so everything was online. After my self audition, I was sent a scene excerpt of the character for which I auditioned; that is when I came to know of the character I had auditioned for. It was challenging because I am not at all fluent in Dakhni.”   

Vaishali Bisht as Mehrunnisa, Khansama in Killer Soup streaming on Netflix. The series has actors like Konkona Sen Sarma, Nasser, Manoj Bajpayee and Shayaji Shindey

Vaishali Bisht as Mehrunnisa, Khansama in Killer Soup streaming on Netflix. The series has actors like Konkona Sen Sarma, Nasser, Manoj Bajpayee and Shayaji Shindey

She got a lot of help with her Dakhni diction from fellow theatre actors and friends; the cast members, from Nasser to Konkona Sen Sharma, were extremely supportive. Incidentally, the Hindi series has a smattering of Tamil too. For the role of the khansama, Vaishali had to transform physically too as Mehrunnisa has a bent back. She explains, “Body language was not an issue at all. Once my diction was in place, I was good to go. I enjoyed the work especially because we were working when the COVID restrictions were not lifted completely. After being cooped up at home during the lockdown, it was a wonderful opportunity to work with something new and different,” she adds. 

Vaishlai Bisht

Vaishlai Bisht | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“I always chose not to work with TV and movies because of the different process from theatre. I had a minimal performance with the camera earlier and I didn’t enjoy it. So, I restricted myself to theatre. After working with the Killer Soup team and Abhishek Chaubey I enjoyed the environment and the camaraderie with my co-actors.” 

Killer Soup is streaming on Netflix

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.