HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Liz Garbus to helm Netflix docuseries on Gilgo Beach serial killings

Interestingly, Garbus previously collaborated with Netflix for the 2020 film ‘Lost Girls’ which revolved around the Gilgo Beach murders

September 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Liz Garbus from the sets of ‘Lost Girls’

Liz Garbus from the sets of ‘Lost Girls’ | Photo Credit: @lizfgarbus/Instagram

Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus has been roped in by Netflix to direct a three-part docuseries about the serial killings of Gilgo Beach on Long Island.

ALSO READ
‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series review: A humdrum mishmash of royal grudges

Interestingly, Garbus, known for titles like What Happened, Miss Simone? and I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, previously collaborated with Netflix for the 2020 film Lost Girls which revolved around the Gilgo Beach murders.

The new series will be based on the serial killings of between 10 and 16 women who were killed on Long Island in the ’90s and 2000s. With many of their remains being found on Gilgo Beach, Rex Heuermann of Massapequa Park was arrested in July after a new task force was created in February 2022. He was charged with three of the murders for which he has pleaded not guilty.

According to a statement by Netflix, “The series will foreground the stories of the victims’ lives, with exclusive access to their families, and examine the history of the police investigation and recent breakthroughs that led to the identification of Rex Heuermann, who had been hiding in suburban Long Island in plain sight.”

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.