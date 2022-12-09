  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Matt Damon, Casey Affleck to star in ‘The Instigators’

The film is helmed by Doug Liman, who directed Matt Damon’s 2002 film ‘The Bourne Identity’

December 09, 2022 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

PTI
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck | Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images

Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to play the lead characters in the heist movie The Instigators, to be directed by Doug Liman.

The Ocean's Eleven co-actors will star as two thieves in the Apple Original. According to Deadline, Damon and Ben Affleck are producing the project via their newly launched banner Artists Equity.

Jeff Robinov and John Graham are also producing through Studio 8 along with Kevin Walsh of The Walsh Company.

The story revolves around two thieves who must go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry. The script was penned by Chuck MacLean and was developed by Robinov, Graham and Casey Affleck.

Liman and Damon have previously worked in 2002's The Bourne Identity, which launched the Jason Bourne film series.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.