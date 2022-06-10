Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' movie in development, Jake Schreier to direct

‘Paper Towns’ filmmaker Jake Schreier is attached to direct the movie

"Thunderbolts", a film based on a team of supervillains in the Marvel comics, is in early development at Marvel Studios.

According to Deadline, "Paper Towns" helmer Jake Schreier is attached to direct the movie.

"Black Widow" writer Eric Pearson will pen the film, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige attached as producer.

Plot and cast details are currently under wraps.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.

Some of the characters who could be appearing in the film include Baron Zemo, Yelena Belova, Ghost, Taskmaster, The Abomination, US Agent, the Winter Soldier and General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross who assembles the first team.

Schreier recently finished shooting for the A24 and Netflix series "Beef".