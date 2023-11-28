HamberMenu
Marvel Studios ropes in Michael Waldron to write ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

For Michael Waldron, it comes as an added responsibility as he is already on board to pen ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

November 28, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

PTI
Michael Waldron

Michael Waldron | Photo Credit: IMDB

Marvel Studios has hired Loki creator Michael Waldron to pen the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It comes as an added responsibility for the writer who is already on board to pen Avengers: Secret Wars, the installment that would follow Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, reported Deadline.

ALSO READ
‘Loki’ Season 2 finale review: An epic climax at the end of time

The studio's decision to rope in Waldron for Kang Dynasty comes after Destin Daniel Cretton exited the project. He will be focusing on his other Marvel projects like the TV series Wonder Man. Waldron has become one of Marvel’s most trusted creative minds having previously created and served as showrunner of season 1 of Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki as well as writing Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness.

ALSO READ:Destin Daniel Cretton departs as director on ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, will focus on Kang, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new main villain essayed by Jonathan Majors. The movie is scheduled to come out in the US on May 1, 2026, and will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027. The two Avenger movies will bring down the curtain on Phase 6 of the MCU.

