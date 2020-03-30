Marvel should release ‘Black Widow’ digitally, says David Harbour

Stranger Things star David Harbour has suggested Marvel Studios to release his upcoming film Black Widow online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role, the film which was scheduled to be released on May 1, has been postponed until further notice.

In a live Instagram Q&A session, Harbour said he was shocked to find out about the delay in the release.

“My publisher also sent me an email saying ‘Black Widow’ had been postponed and I think I replied ‘shocker’,” the actor, who plays Red Guardian in the Cate Shortland-directed MCU film, said.

“Wouldn’t it be fun if we all could just stream it? But that’s above my pay grade,” Harbour, 44, added.

The actor also said the pandemic has delayed the release of “Stranger Things” season four.

Marvel has also postponed Amy Adams-starrer “The Woman in the Window”, a 20th Century title and “The Personal History of David Copperfield”, featuring Dev Patel, from its Searchlight banner, which were supposed to debut on April 15 and May 8, respectively.

It is unclear when any of these films will be released.

Globally, there are 652,079 confirmed COVID19 cases and more than 30,000 people have died of the disease.