Movies

Maruti Swift crosses 25 lakh sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki announced that Swift has crossed the 25 lakh unit cumulative sales milestone in India. The hatchback took 16 years to drive past this milestone. It crossed the 20 lakh unit milestone in November 2018.

This sales milestone also means that Swift has more or less maintained its sales growth trajectory despite the pandemic and Maruti moving out of the diesel car market in April 2020. In fact, Swift was the most sold car in India in 2020.

First showcased in its concept form as the ‘Concept S’ at the Auto Expo 2004, Swift was a breakthrough model for Maruti Suzuki, marking its foray into the B+ hatchback segment which, at the time, had only the Hyundai Getz.

Since it was first launched, the hatchback has seen three generational changes and has consistently been one of the top-selling passenger vehicles in India. Currently, the Swift is powered by a sole 90hp, 113Nm 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. It has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version. Prices for the Swift currently range between ₹5.85 - 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Related Topics
MetroPlus Tenth Anniversary
Comments
Related Articles

How make-up artist Pattanam Rasheed transformed Arvind Swami into MGR

Jayasurya’s 100th film ‘Sunny’ to be released on Amazon Prime Video, on Sept 23

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Producers Guild of America as member

TV adaptation of Dan Brown’s ‘The Lost Symbol’ to premiere on Voot Select

Naga Chaitanya: More often we become heroes, rather than actors

Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali to star in Netflix movie ‘Leave the World Behind’

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘BellBottom,’ ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and more

From ‘Rocky’ to ‘Rambo,’ Sylvester Stallone’s movie memorabilia headed for auction

Suriya’s production ‘Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum’ to release Sep 24 on Amazon Prime

Tollywood drugs case: Actor Mumaith Khan appears before ED for questioning

Christopher Nolan sets next film with Universal, departs Warner Bros.

Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney on ‘American Rust’ and why small town stories resonate with audiences globally

Kangana Ranaut to lead period drama ‘The Incarnation - Sita’

‘Hawkeye’ trailer: Christmas carnage with Clint Barton and Kate Bishop

‘Crime Stories: India Detectives’ to stream on Netflix from September 22

‘Free Guy’ movie review: Ready Player Ryan Reynolds

Keegan-Michael Key joins Timothee Chalamet in Willy Wonka musical

Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Raavan Leela’ now titled ‘Bhavai,’ to respect audience’s sentiments

‘The Batman’ spin-off series on The Penguin in the works at HBO Max

Met Gala returns in style with Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and others
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2021 3:55:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/maruti-swift-crosses-25-lakh-sales-milestone/article36471499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY