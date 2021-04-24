Martin Scorsese to next tackle series on origins of Christianity

Scorsese and writer-filmmaker Paul Schrader, who have worked together on iconic films like ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘Raging Bull’, will team up for the show

Director Martin Scorsese and writer-filmmaker Paul Schrader, who have worked together on iconic films like “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull”, have reunited for a streaming series about the origins of Christianity.

Schrader spoke about the series during a new interview with critic Richard Brody of The New Yorker, reported IndieWire.

Scorsese had last worked with Netflix for his Oscar-nominated film “The Irishman” and when asked in the interview whether Schrader had ever thought of making a streaming show, the said it’s already in the works.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

“Yeah. Well, Scorsese and I are planning something,” the “First Reformed” director said.

“And it is... it would be a three-year series about the origins of Christianity,” Schrader teased that the series is based on the Apostles and on the Apocrypha.

“It’s called ‘The Apostles and Apocrypha’. Because people sort of know the New Testament, but nobody knows the Apocrypha. And back in the first century, there was no New Testament, there’s just these stories. And some were true, and some weren’t, and some were forgeries,” he said.

When asked by The New Yorker if the series would be “dramatized” in the vein of their film “The Last Temptation of Christ,” Schrader answered, “Yes.” Scorsese is currently busy filming his upcoming Western drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” with his favourite actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, while Schrader has completed “The Card Counter”.