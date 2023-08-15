HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Margot Robbie set to earn $50 million in salary and box office bonuses from ‘Barbie’ success

The success of ‘Barbie’ will give its director and co-writer Greta Gerwig several bonuses as well

August 15, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Margot Robbie in a scene from ‘Barbie’.

Margot Robbie in a scene from ‘Barbie’. | Photo Credit: AP

Margot Robbie is set to earn big for her important role in bringing Barbie to the big screen. Variety reported that the actor will roughly make $50 million in salary and box office business thanks to the huge success of Barbie.

ALSO READ
‘Barbie’ movie review: Pastel, plastic, and adorably savage

The film’s blockbuster status will also give its director and co-writer Greta Gerwig several bonuses as well. So far, at the domestic box office, Barbie has earned $526.3 million while it has collected $657 million at the international box office.

ALSO READ:Hollywood blockbuster ‘Barbie’ opens in Japan after atomic bomb controversy

In the history of Warner Bros., Barbie has now the second highest grossing release, behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part 2. For a female director, it’s the highest grossing film ever, going past Frozen II, which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.