HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ to release on April 28, 2023

‘PS: 2,’ which will further narrate the epic saga of the battle of succession for the Chola kingdom, will star the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Prakash Raj among others

December 28, 2022 04:32 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jayam Ravi in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’

Jayam Ravi in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Ponniyin Selvan franchise will be released on April 28, 2023.

ALSO READ
‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ movie review: Epic story gets Mani Ratnam’s royal treatment

The announcement was made earlier today, with the caption “Cholas Are Back’” on social media by production houses Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which released in September 2022, was a massive success across the country, and has become one of Mani Ratnam’s highest-ever grossing films. With a star cast that included the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others, PS: 1 charted the beginnings of the battle of succession for the Chola kingdom.

ALSO READ
Why Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ doesn’t disappoint fans of Kalki’s novel

The technical crew boasts of several A-listers such as AR Rahman for music, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Thotta Tharani for production design, Jeyamohan for dialogues, Eka Lakhani for costumes, Vikram Gaikwad for makeup, master Brinda for choreography and so on.

PS: 2, which will further narrate the epic saga, is also based on Kalki Krishnamurthy‘s 1955 novel, and will be one of 2023’s most-anticipated releases.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.