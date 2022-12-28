Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ to release on April 28, 2023

December 28, 2022 04:32 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The second part of Mani Ratnam’s ambitious Ponniyin Selvan franchise will be released on April 28, 2023.

The announcement was made earlier today, with the caption “Cholas Are Back’” on social media by production houses Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Ponniyin Selvan: 1, which released in September 2022, was a massive success across the country, and has become one of Mani Ratnam’s highest-ever grossing films. With a star cast that included the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Lekshmi among others, PS: 1 charted the beginnings of the battle of succession for the Chola kingdom.

The technical crew boasts of several A-listers such as AR Rahman for music, Sreekar Prasad for editing, Ravi Varman for cinematography, Thotta Tharani for production design, Jeyamohan for dialogues, Eka Lakhani for costumes, Vikram Gaikwad for makeup, master Brinda for choreography and so on.

PS: 2, which will further narrate the epic saga, is also based on Kalki Krishnamurthy‘s 1955 novel, and will be one of 2023’s most-anticipated releases.