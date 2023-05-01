Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ crosses Rs 100 crore mark at worldwide box office

May 01, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 has earned Rs 100 crore at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday.

The second part of the lavishly mounted feature film hit the screens on Friday in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Madras Talkies, Mani's production house, shared the box office numbers on its official Twitter page.

Based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy's hugely popular novels of the same name, the Ponniyin Selvan films boast a huge star cast that includes A-listers Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi. Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, and Mohan Raman are also part of the cast.

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam interview: Doing pan-Indian films is not a trap, but a choice

Considered one of the most expensive movies ever made with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the period action epic, set in the 10th century, chronicles the power struggle between different branches of the ruling Chola family that started causing violent rifts and led to Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi) becoming one of the most powerful kings in the south, as the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

With music scored by AR Rahman, the film has cinematography by Ravi Varman, editing by Sreekar Prasad, production design by Thotta Tharani, dialogues by Jeyamohan, costumes by Eka Lakhani, make-up by Vikram Gaikwad, and choreography by Brinda.

The first part, co-produced by Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, was released in September 2022.