Malayalam hit ‘Manjummel Boys’ to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

A release date is set to be announced soon, said the streamer

April 21, 2024 12:42 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

PTI
A still from ‘Manjummel Boys’

A still from ‘Manjummel Boys’ | Photo Credit: Parava Films

Malayalam survival thriller Manjummel Boys will have its digital premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform has announced.

The hit movie, written and directed by Chidambaram, hit the theatres on February 22 in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and received widespread acclaim from audience and critics.

‘Manjummel Boys’ team interview: ‘The response has been overwhelming’

Manjummel Boys also became the highest-grossing Malayalam film by earning over Rs 200 crore and surpassing the record set by 2018, India's official entry to 2024 Academy Awards.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the update about the movie's premiere on Saturday evening. It will announce the release date on the platform later.

Beyond ‘Kanmani Anbodu’: A look into the success of ‘Manjummel Boys’ in Tamil Nadu

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal.

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu round out the cast of the film.

