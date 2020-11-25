Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ is India’s official entry to the Oscars

The movie, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is based on a short story by Hareesh

Malayalam film Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Jallikattu is the third Malayalam film after Guru (1997) and Adaminte Makan Abu (2011) to be chosen as the country’s official entry for the Oscars.

The selection was made by a fourteen-member committee of the Film Federation of India, from a shortlist of 26 films, including Shakuntala Devi, Gulabo Sitabo, Chippa, Chhalaang, The Disciple, Shikara, Bittersweet, The Sky is Pink, Gunjan Saxena, Is Love Enough, Sir, Moothon, Kalira Atita, Bulbbul, Bhavai, AK Vs AK, Chhapaak, Bhonsle, Serious Men, I Pad, Kaamyaab, Chintu Ka Birthday, The Check Post, Eeb Allay Ooo, Bahattar Hoorian, Atkan Chatkan and Malang.

Based on writer S.Hareesh’s acclaimed story Maoist, the film which explores the human psyche follows a buffalo that escapes the butcher’s hold when he is about to slaughter it. The beast runs helter-skelter, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Before long, the entire village, located in the wild high ranges, is out to trap the elusive buffalo. With every mile that it covers, the buffalo unravels the animosities, the violence and the selfish interests simmering beneath in the village, which is calm on its surface.

Jallikattu premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, garnering praise from critics. It was later screened at the Busan International Film Festival and a host of other major venues.

In 2019, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, was India’s entry to the Oscars.