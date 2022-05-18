Malayalam actor Sshivada on acting with Mohanlal in Jeethu Joseph’s ‘12th Man’

Being on sets of the film felt like going back to college, says the actor

With two back-to-back releases, actor Sshivada is in a happy place. While Meri Awas Suno was released in theatres last week, Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-starrer 12th Man drops on Disney Hotstar this week. Jeethu has stated that the movie tells the story of 12 people and that 12th Man is a mystery, akin to films based on Agatha Christie’s books.

“When Jeethu sir called asking me if I would be interested in doing a ‘small’ OTT film, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas with Mohanlal sir, I knew it would not be a ‘small film’ by any reckoning. Of course, I said yes!”

Sshivada says the Drishyam movies were thrilling. “I enjoyed both the films. That said, although this film is a thriller, 12th Man is very different from them.”

Others in the cast include, Priyanka Nair, Anusree, Anu Sithara, Saiju Kurup, Unni Mukundan and Aditi Ravi among others. With many of the actors being her peers and contemporaries, she says, it was one of the best films sets she has ever been part of and that it had a “back in college feel.” She acted in Lakshyam (2017), also directed by Jeethu.

“Since we were in one location, after pack-up Lalettan [Mohanlal] and Jeethu sir would join us and it would be such fun. I still can’t believe that I got to act with the legend [Mohanlal].” She had a guest role in Lucifer but did not have any scenes with him.

This is not her first OTT experience. Maara (Tamil ) and Sunny (Malayalam), her 2021 releases, were on OTT. In the Jayasurya-starrer Sunny, she gave voice to Sunny’s wife (who we don’t see in the film) Nimmy’s character. “Jayaettan (Jayasurya) asked me if I could be Nimmy’s voice and I agreed. That was a first for me. I was curious about my place in the film because Sunny was a ‘solo actor’ film. The surprising part was people recognised my voice and called me about it. Acting and dubbing for a character is one thing, but just dubbing is another ball game altogether.”

Meri Awas Suno is her fifth with Jayasurya and first with Prajesh Sen. She essays Merlyn, Jayasurya’s character’s wife, a TV journalist. The film is about a radio jockey who loses his voice. His family rallies around him, with help from his speech therapist (Manju Warrier), and helps him find his bearings.

This film too had her fangirling, this time it was Manju Warrier. “I have not worked with her before…getting to work with her was great!”

Since it was shot during the pandemic, Sshivada had her concerns, especially since she is mother of a young child.

Since 12th Man would be her third OTT release, the which-is–better question is inevitable. “Theatre is definitely better. But OTT offers more opportunities, has a variety of content and reach. Frankly, I am happy about both mediums.”