Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passes away at the age of 67

Malayalam film and television actor Ravi Vallathol passed away at his house in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Saturday, at the age of 67. The veteran star had been unwell for sometime and had stopped working due to his health condition.

The son of theatre artist TN Gopinathan Nair and Soudamini, and nephew of poet Vallathol Narayana Menon, Ravi’s career spanned over 30 years. He acted in a number of popualr films such as Season, Kottayam Kunjachan, Godfather, Sargam, Naalu Penningal, and so on.

Many celebrities from the film industry as well as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid condolences to the actor for his invaluable contributions to Malayalam cinema.

He made his debut in 1987, in the film Swathi Thirunal, directed by Lenin Rajendran, and went on to act in over 50 ventures.

Ravi made his television debut with Vaitharani, that was written by his father, and he also won the Kerala State Award for best actor in television series for his role in the 2003 show American Dreams.

A talented writer having written more than 25 short stories, two of them, Devaranjini and Nimanjanam, were also developed in TV serials.

He is survived by his wife Geetha Lekshmi, with whom he started a charitable trust Thanal, which served children with intellectual disabilities.