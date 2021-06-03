Movies

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to make film debut with ‘Pride and Prejudice’ adaptation

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan  

“Never Have I Ever” breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has booked her first film role with “The Netherfield Girls”, a romantic comedy set up at Netflix.

The project marks Ramakrishnan’s second project with the streamer following the coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever”.

“The Netherfield Girls” is described as a “fresh and contemporary” take on “Pride and Prejudice” in the vein of teen comedies like “Easy A” and “10 Things I Hate About You”.

According to Variety, Ramakrishnan will play Lizzie Bennet, the protagonist of Jane Austen’s classic novel who eventually discovers the man she thinks is Mr Wrong is in fact Mr Right.

Becca Gleason, known for the Joey King-starrer “Summer ‘03”, is directing the film from an original script she wrote.

Temple Hill Entertainment is producing “The Netherfield Girls”, which was sold to Netflix. A release date has not been announced.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishnan is set to reprise her role of Devi in the second season of “Never Have I Ever”, slated to start streaming in July.


