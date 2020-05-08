Live on Instagram: Director Anjali Menon talks about Mira Nair’s 'Monsoon Wedding'

The chaos and colour of a North Indian wedding, the convoluted family relationships, the ugly secrets and lies hidden between the folds of affection, the bursts of song and dance, a sumptuous ensemble, an intricately laid out script and a deftly directed piece of cinema that won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2001. Only the second Indian film to have bagged it after Satyajit Ray's Aparajito in 1957, this is a woman's gaze at an extended clan and about a few good women carving their own niches within it. Award winning writer-director from the Malayalam film industry Anjali Menon joins Namrata Joshi for a wide-ranging discussion on Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, specially from a gender eye view.

#Directorsondirectors is on May 8 at 6 pm. .on Instagram: @the_hindu