Listen | Animated Vijay sings ‘Kutti Story’ from ‘Master’

Kutti Story the first single of actor Vijay’s upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master, is out.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander (for whom Vijay had sung Selfie Pulla in Kaththi), with lyrics by director-singer-writer Arunraja Kamaraj, Oru Kutti Kathai is sung by Vijay himself and is a ‘tipsy’ number as was indicated by the song poster that was released earlier. The song is Vijay's next after the hit Verithanam from Bigil.

The lyric video released follows an animated Vijay singing the number, interspersed by shooting stills from the movie.

Composer Anirudh had earlier teased audiences with a sample of the beat from the single in a short video yesterday.

The rest of the songs in the album are expected to released over the course of the next month before the film’s release in April 2020.

Master’s star cast consists of big names such as Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, web series artiste Brigada and Gouri G Kishan of 96 fame in key roles. Kaithi’s Arjun Das also replaced Malayalam star Antony Varghese of Angamaly Diaries in the project. The shooting of the film is currently underway at Neyveli.