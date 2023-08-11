HamberMenu
Lisa becomes first K-pop star to be inducted into Asian Hall of Fame

Other inductees include Freddy Mercury, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese gaming giant Nintendo, Malaysian screenwriter and director Adele Lim and notable others

August 11, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lalisa Manobal known professionally as Lisa

Lisa, part of the popular South Korean girl group Blackpink, is the first K-pop star to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame.

The Thai rapper and singer will be honoured as a ‘cultural icon’ at the 2023 Asian Hall of Fame, an award platform in the United States that celebrates distinguished Asians across disciplines.

The class of 2023 also includes a posthumous honour for Freddie Mercury. Born Farrokh Bulsara in Zanzibar to Parsi-Indian parents, Mercury was the frontman of the legendary British rock band Queen.

ALSO READ
Catch the K-pop wave

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, joined Blackpink in 2016 and is the only non-Korean member in the group. The band is known for international K-pop hits like ‘Pink Venom’, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’, ‘Boombayah’ and the Selena Gomez collab ‘Ice Cream’. She released her first single album, Lalisa, in 2021.

Other inductees to the Asian Hall of Fame include Japanese gaming giant Nintendo, late composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, Malaysian screenwriter and director Adele Lim and several others. 

The induction ceremony will take place on October 21 in Los Angeles.

