Lily James to play Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in upcoming biopic

The film will explore the formative years of the Tinder co-founder as she became one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the world.

March 26, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lily James

Lily James | Photo Credit: VITTORIO ZUNINO CELOTTO

British actress Lily James, known for her roles in Baby Driver and most recently in Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw, is set to star in a new project that tells the story of Whitney Wolfe Herd - the entrepreneur behind the popular dating app, Bumble. Deadline report that 20th Century Studios and Ethea Entertainment are backing the film, scheduled to start filming in 2024.

‘The Iron Claw’ movie review: Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are riveting in grimly glorious sports biopic 

The movie will explore Wolfe Herd’s journey from co-founding Tinder to establishing Bumble, where she became one of the youngest self-made billionaires at just 31 years old.

Directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg and written by Goldenberg, Bill Parker, and Kim Caramels, producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay will work on the project alongside James, with Gala Gordon joining as an executive producer.

While specific details about the plot remain undisclosed, the film is expected to offer an insight into Wolfe Herd’s remarkable career. Casting is underway, and the film is slated for release in 2025.

