Movies

Liam Neeson to headline thriller ‘In The Land Of Saints And Sinners’

Liam Neeson  

Liam Neeson will lead “In The Land Of Saints And Sinners”, an Ireland-set thriller in which he will play a former contract killer.

The film reunites the actor with “The Marksman” director Robert Lorenz, reported Deadline.

“In The Land Of Saints And Sinners” will see Neeson play a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Ciaran Hinds, known for “Belfast” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”, also stars in the film.

Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane have penned the screenplay, which has been revised by Matthew Feitshans.

Philip Lee, Markus Barmettler, Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes and Terry Loane are backing the film for Prodigal Films Limited. Executive producers on the movie include Ehud Bleiberg, Danny Dimbort, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Kieran Corrigan, Marc Jacobson and Robert Lorenz. Financing is by Facing East in collaboration with RagBag Pictures.

Principal photography on the movie is expected to begin in March 2022 in Ireland.

Neeson is currently completing post-production work on “Blacklight”, “Memory” and “Retribution”, all action movies.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Prime Video bags global streaming rights of YRF’s ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Prithviraj’, among others

Suriya, director Bala team up again after two decades

‘Minnal Murali’ trailer: Tovino Thomas is Netflix’s first superhero from Kerala

‘Lightyear’ teaser: To infinity and beyond, with Chris Evans this time!

Tom Hanks vs. the universe: On ‘Finch’ and more

‘Annaatthe’ trailer: Rajinikanth plays a doting brother in village action-drama

‘Star’ is an attempt to bust myths and superstitions, says director Domin D’Silva

How Rajinikanth’s voice note inspired Soundarya to launch a social media platform

Nitu Chandra Srivastava on her Hollywood debut ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’: A dream come true

Rajinikanth meets Narendra Modi and Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi

‘Night Teeth’ movie review: Vampire joyride needed way more... bite

Bhumi Pednekar joins Rajkummar Rao in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Bheed’

‘Dune’ sequel officially greenlit, to be released in 2023

Nivetha Thomas scales Mount Kilimanjaro, is game for more expeditions

Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor to star in ‘The Pod Generation’

Brendan Fraser to play villain Firefly in DC film ‘Batgirl’

How Imman cracked the Rajinikanth intro song for ‘Annaatthe’

Dave Chappelle addresses Netflix transgender controversy in full for first time

Why Suriya’s ‘Jai Bhim’ could be the most important film in his career

‘The Last Duel’ movie review: A look at history through a millennial, #MeToo prism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 28, 2021 1:13:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/liam-neeson-to-headline-thriller-in-the-land-of-saints-and-sinners/article37206647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY