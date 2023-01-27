‘Let’s Get Married’: Dhoni Entertainment’s Tamil film stars Harish Kalyan, Nadiya, Ivana, and Yogi Babu

January 27, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

We had earlier reported that cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s film production banner Dhoni Entertainment is set to foray into the Tamil movie industry. It was also reported that the film, a family entertainer conceptualised by Sakshi, will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani (author of the new age graphic novel Atharva - The Origin).

The film is now titled Let’s Get Married (LGM), and the makers have released a motion poster of the film. Nadiya Moidu, Harish Kalyan, Ivana (of Love Today fame), and Yogi Babu round out the cast.

Though plot details are currently under wraps, the motion poster and title design of the film hints that the film could be a family road movie in the lines of Little Miss Sunshine.

“From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer...” Thamilmani has said earlier.

Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is reportedly in talks with multiple filmmakers and scriptwriters to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more.