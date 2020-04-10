Let’s call it a Day: stand-up comic Supriya Joshi’s lockdown life

Sunday? Or is it Wednesday? I can’t tell. When you have been indoors this long, the concept of time just seems to become meaningless. Let’s just get rid of the letters before ‘-day’. So, it’s a Day. It’s been a Day for two months now.

During the initial Days, I was able to spend time in absolute bliss. I primarily work from home, I prefer being at home rather than going out, and I have cancelled countless plans to enjoy my time in my room and in bed, whiling away time.

Cut to toDay, I am still in my room, and in bed, whiling away time. But there’s this gnawing feeling that refuses to go away. I look for solace online, but everyone else is going through the same thing as I am. Some have it even worse. So I decide to make Dalgona coffee. It takes forever to make and it tastes like wasted effort.

So I go online again, to find something to watch. We didn’t think about it before, because normal life was all-consuming, but it is only now you realise the sheer amount of things that exist for us to see. So, what should you pick? If you pop on to Instagram, thousands of influencers are going online at the same time, doing live streams of themselves dancing, singing, or just staring blankly at the screen, maybe in the hope that they might find some meaning to this madness. Some are exercising, but I haven’t reached that state of despair yet. I should, but naps are better, in my opinion.

I’ve started learning Korean. It’s actually fun, and makes me feel like I’ve actually done something productive. I’m watching a lot of TV shows and movies. Tiger King is worth the hype, I haven’t had the motivation to watch Money Heist yet and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma is comforting, so when I feel too overwhelmed, I watch old episodes and get nostalgic. Also, because I’m in the lockdown with three adults, I am inadvertently also watching Ramayana, which is simulcast on two television screens in my house.

I started reading Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy again. All this while we thought this book was a piece of fiction, when Douglas Adams was actually trying to tell us our future. These are unforeseen times, you’ve got to do, what you’ve got to do to keep your mind engaged. Maybe I’ll bake banana bread today.

Supriya Joshi is a writer, stand-up comedian and an expert in washing dishes and dusting. Watch her special, Love Hurts, on Netflix