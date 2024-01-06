GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan join ‘The White Lotus’ season three

The three actors have joined the cast of the Mike White-created series along with Dom Hetrakul, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong

January 06, 2024 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

PTI
Leslie Bibb.

Leslie Bibb. | Photo Credit: AP

The third season of HBO's dark comedy series The White Lotus will feature actors Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs and Michelle Monaghan. The three actors have joined the cast of the Mike White-created series along with Dom Hetrakul, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong.

Each season of the show revolves around the dynamics between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, called White Lotus. The first season of the show, which aired on HBO in 2021, was set in Hawaii, while the second season was shot in Sicily and debuted in 2022.

Natasha Rothwell, who featured as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season, will reprise the character in the third chapter. "The series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February and will follow a new group of guests at another White Lotus property," HBO said in a press release.

"We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the 'White Lotus'," said Janet Graham Borba, Executive Vice President of Production, HBO & Max.

White serves as the writer and director of White Lotus. He also executive produces the series along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

