Legendary Kannada actress Leelavathi passes away

December 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Legendary Kannada actress Leelavathi passed away on Friday. She was 85. Leelavathi was ailing from respiratory issues, and breathed her last at a private hospital in Nelamangala, Bengaluru.

Having acted in over 600 films, Leelavathi was part of several noted Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu projects as well. Her Kannada debut was Mangalya Yoga. She starred in cult-classic Kannada films Ranadheera Kanteerava, Rani Honnamma, Gaali Gopura, Naagarahaavu, Mana Mecchida Madadi, Gejje Pooje and more.

Her son Vinod Raj went on to become a hero in Kannada cinema. His noted film is Dance Raaja Dance. Leelavathi is a recipient of Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award from the Karnataka government.

Detailed report to follow.