‘Last Film Show’, ‘Village Rockstars’ to be screened at India-themed festival in France

The inaugural edition of the Nirvana festival is taking place in Saint-Tropez in southern France between May 26 and 28

May 03, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Stills from ‘Last Film Show’, ‘Village Rockstars’

Indian films like the Oscar-shortlisted Last Film Show ( Chhello Show) and Rima Das’s acclaimed Village Rockstars will be screened at the inaugural edition of the Nirvana – Festival de la Culture et du Cinema Indiens in France, reports state.

The festival, set to take place in Saint-Tropez between May 26 and 28, will spotlight facets of Indian cinema and culture. Shubhashish Bhutiani’s Hotel Salvation ( Mukti Bhawan, 2016) and Rajat Kapoor’s RK/RKAY (2022) will also be screened at the festival, along with the director’s cut of Ketan Mehta’s The Rising: Ballad of Mangal Pandey (2005). Filmmakers Sundaram Tagore, Deepa Sahi, Surina Narula and Sanjay Bhutiani will participate in a roundtable discussion at the festival, the reports said.

The Nirvana festival will also include culinary exhibitions, performances, a yoga session and a book launch.

