‘Kurangu Pedal’, presented by Sivakarthikeyan, gets a release date

Ghibran Vaibodha composed the music for the film while Sumee Baskaran handled the cinematography

April 25, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Kurangu Pedal’

A still from ‘Kurangu Pedal’ | Photo Credit: @SKProdOffl/X

We had previously reported that actor Sivakarthikeyan is set to present Kurangu Pedal under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. The film, directed by Kamalakanann Subramanian of Madhubaanakadai and Vattam fame, has gotten a release date. 

Sivakarthikeyan to present ‘Kurangu Pedal’; first-look teaser out

Sivakarthikeyan Production’s social media profiles shared the update and confirmed that the film will be released on May 3. 

According to a statement from its makers, “The film transports viewers back to a nostalgic summer in the 1980s, along the picturesque banks of the river Cauvery in the enchanting districts of Salem and Erode in Tamil Nadu. This heartwarming tale delves into the bond between a determined Son, Maariappan, eager to master the art of cycling and his father. Inspired by the short story Cycle penned by Rasi Azhagappan, this film will explore family dynamics and the pursuit of dreams.”

Director Kamalakannan’s ‘Kurangu Pedal’ goes to International Film Festival of India, Goa

Santhosh Velumurugan, VR. Ragavan, M. Gnanasekar, Rathish, and Sai Ganesh will play pivotal roles in Kurangu Pedal. Kaali Venkat plays the father character while Prasanna Balachander and Jenson Diwakar from the famous YouTube channel Nakkalites are also part of the cast.

Ghibran Vaibodha composed the music for the film while Sumee Baskaran handled the cinematography. Anthony Ruban is the sound designer. The film is edited by Shivanandeeswaran.

