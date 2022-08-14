'Kung Fu Panda 4' to hit screens in March 2024

PTI August 14, 2022 13:30 IST

Jack Black is expected to return as the voice of Po, the giant panda who becomes a master of kung fu

A still from ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The beloved animated franchise Kung Fu Panda will return to the big screen with a fourth film, which is set to release on March 8, 2024. The studio has not revealed a director for the project. Actor Jack Black is expected to return as the voice of Po, the giant panda who becomes a master of kung fu. The new movie will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite. Produced by DreamWorks Animation, the franchise started with the 2008 movie Kung Fu, also featuring the voices of Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, Seth Rogen as Mantis, Jackie Chan as Monkey, and Lucy Liu as Viper. It was followed up by Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) and Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016).



